This should be good news for upcoming Mac laptops: global notebook shipments are projected to reach 173.65 million units in 2024—marking a 3.7% increase compared to 2023, according to TrendForce.

The research group says that demand for new devices is expected to be more concentrated primarily in the entry-level consumer and education markets. TrendForce notes that while AI notebooks are set to be launched in the second half of 2024, their high prices are likely to delay consumer purchasing decisions.

The substantial contributions of AI models in the supply chain are anticipated to become evident in 2025, driven by demands for business upgrades, which are expected to boost global notebook shipments by 5% year-on-year, adds the research group.

The TrendForce report kinda agrees with previous reports. For example, Counterpoint Research says Apple is waiting for the M4 MacBook launch to regain shipment momentum of laptops. AI laptops such as the M4 MacBook will expand the AI PC market in the second half of 2024, according to Counterpoint Senior Analyst William Li.

According to a now-deleted post to X by Display Supply — as noted by AppleInsider — Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, panel shipments started in July and August for the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. He said that a fourth quarter launch for the M4-equipped models “makes sense” based on these shipments.

