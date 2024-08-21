EaseUS, a provider in data management and backup solutions, has launched EaseUS Partition Master for Mac 1.0, a disk management suite specifically designed for Mac users.

According to the folks at EaseUS, it’s designed to empower users with a suite of tools that enhance their Mac experience, enabling seamless disk management without the complexities often associated with traditional methods. It runs on macOS versions from macOS 11 Big Sur to macOS 10.15 Catalina.

EaseUS Partition Master for Mac features include basic disk management, NTFS read/write support; exFAT conversion; disk cloning; macOS USB Installer Creation, and BitLocker decryption

EaseUS Partition Master for Mac is available at https://www.easeus.com/partition-manager/epm-pro.html. A demo can be downloaded; registration is US$19.95 monthly; $49.95 yearly, or $69.95, lifetime.

