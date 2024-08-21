Apple’s head of the App Store is leaving as part of a reorganization of the division, reports Bloomberg.

Matt Fischer, a vice president who has run the App Store business since 2010, is leaving the iPhone maker in tech giant, the article adds, quoting unnamed “people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified because the changes haven’t been announced.” Bloomberg says the App Store group is being split into two teams: one overseeing Apple’s own store and another responsible for alternative app distribution.

When Fischer departs, ‌App Store‌ senior director Carson Oliver will oversee the ‌App Store. Ann Thai, a director that oversees ‌App Store‌ features, will head up the team that handles alternative app distribution.

Here’s some info from Fischer’s LinkedIn profile: “After 21 years at Apple, I’ve made the decision to step away from our incredible company. This has been on my mind for some time, and as we are also reorganizing the team to better manage new challenges and opportunities, now is the right moment to pass the baton to two outstanding leaders on my team — Carson Oliver and Ann Thai — both of whom are more than ready for this next chapter.”

