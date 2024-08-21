Following the success of “The Family Plan” on Apple TV+, Mark Wahlberg and Apple are looking to get back in business as sources tell Deadline that in a competitive situation, Apple Original Films has landed the hot package, “Weekend Warriors.”

The new movie will be written and directed by Stephen Chbosky, with Wahlberg attached to star. Plan B and The SpringHill Company are set to produce the project, which will be developed and produced by Apple Studios. Insiders told Deadline that the film is in early development.

The article says the project is based on the 2023 pic “Weekend Rebels,” an original German-language sports comedy-drama based on the true story of Mirco and Jason von Juterzcenka. The story follows a father and his autistic son, who wants to find a favorite Premiere League soccer club and makes his father take him to see every single team so he can decide.

