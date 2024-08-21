As noted by AppleInsider, Apple’s dominance in the global mobile device market continues, with a 51% share of voice (SOV) in programmatic advertising, up 6% year-over-year.

In contrast, Samsung’s SOV dropped to 16%, and Huawei’s fell to 6.3%, highlighting Apple’s growing influence in a competitive market, Pixalate’s newest report shows. Samsung’s market share declined from 17% in the second quarter of 2023 to 16% in quarter two of 2024, a 1% drop in a large and competitive market.

SOV, or Share of Voice, is a metric used in advertising to measure the percentage of the total market or audience that a particular brand, product, or platform controls within a specific context, such as advertising impressions. It reflects how much “voice” or presence a brand has compared to its competitors in the marketplace.

