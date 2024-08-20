NFL “fans exploded” with rage after realizing that the cost of NFL Sunday Ticket through the Apple Store would be $679.99, or $739.99 if bundled with NFL RedZone for the season, according to the Mirror UK.

NBC revealed the Apple price, which sparked a wave of frustration among NFL fans, the article says. The steep out-of-market costs to watch games on Apple devices like Apple TV, iPads, or iPhones will cost more than other streaming services.

In February 2022 it was reported that Apple and Amazon as the front-runners to get the NFL’s out-of-market package, “Sunday Ticket.” “Sunday Ticket,” which has aired on DirecTV, is separate from a slew of licensing deals recently completed between the NFL, most major broadcast TV networks and Amazon.

Instead, the NFL made an exclusive deal with Google’s YouTube TV, which charges $349 a season for Sunday Ticket on top of the standard subscription to the streaming service.

According to Courthouse News, ESPN also suggested lowering the price to $70 monthly. Despite being the worldwide leader for sports on cable TV, their pull was still shut down by the league.

