° From 9to5Mac: Apple has recently started testing new welcome bonuses for Apple Card. The smaller $100 offer is being advertised on social media, while the all time high $300 offer is being sent to targeted users via email. Both offers last through September 3.

° From iMore: Popular iPad design app Procreate slams generative AI and promises no plans to offer it.

° From AppleInsider: Following reports of married women being specifically excluded from jobs at Foxconn’s India iPhone facilities, the company’s chairman has said that the company does have married women as employees — but didn’t specifically dispute accusations over its hiring practices.

° From MacRumors: The new bronze-like color rumored to be replacing Blue Titanium in Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup may be called “Desert Titanium,” according to the leaker known as “Majin Bu.”

° From Cult of Mac: After receiving an ominous note from an Apple attorney, concept artist Antonio De Rosa is waiting to find out how, exactly, the company wants him to alter his photorealistic images that depict unreleased Apple products.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel revisit the question of Samsung’s “imitation” of Apple’s designs with a surprise entry into the discussion.

° From Apple Newsroom: College students are heading to campus with Macs and iPads.

