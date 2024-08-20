Apple will make the most expensive iPhone Pro and Pro Max models in India for the first time this year, “a milestone for the US company and the Asian country’s manufacturing sector,” reports Bloomberg.

The tech giant’s manufacturing partner, Foxconn, will begin assembling the new smartphones within weeks of their global launch this fall, the article adds. Foxconn begun training thousands of workers at its factory in southern Tamil Nadu state as it rushes to produce the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max as close to the global debut as possible, Bloomberg adds.

The iPhone 16 line-up will almost certainly arrive in September or October. Here are the features we can expect, according to the rumor mill:

° The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature bigger battery capacities.

° iPhone 16 Pro Max color will resemble a “bronze hue,” while the surrounding frame will have a titanium-like appearance.

° The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are “widely expected” to support Wi-Fi 7

° Apple will discontinue the Plus model of its smartphone when the iPhone 17 line-up debuts in 2025.

° At least one iPhone 17 model in 2025 with mechanical aperture.

The iPhone 16 line-up will almost certainly arrive in September or October. Here’s a round-up of other rumors regarding the next gen smartphone:

° The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will support 40W wired fast charging and 20W MagSafe charging

° They may have some Face ID-related design changes.

° The iPhone 16 Pro will gain the tetraprism periscope camera with 5x optical zoom that debuted last year on the iPhone 15 Pro Max

° iPhone 16 Pro models will have the thinnest bezels of any smartphone, beating the screen border thinness of even its latest iPhone 15 Pro devices. The iPhone 16 Pro is said to be 6.3 inches (up from 6.1), while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to measure in at 6.9 inches (up from 6.7), potentially making it Apple’s biggest iPhone ever.

° The iPhone 16 Pro Max will offer even longer battery life than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

° The display of the iPhone 16 Pro line may have the brightest iPhone display yet, and be easier to see in daylight.

° Apple’s upcoming larger 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus model will come in as many as seven colors that either build upon the existing five colors in the standard iPhone 15 lineup, or recast them in a new finish.

° Apple may introduce atomic layer deposition (ALD) equipment into the iPhone 16 Pro camera lens manufacturing process to reduce ghosting and lens flare.

° The 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus model will come in the following colors: blue, pink, yellow, green, black, white, and purple.

° The iPhone 16 lineup will feature bigger battery capacities compared to previous-generation models with the exception of the iPhone 16 Plus, which will have a smaller battery than its predecessor.

° Apple may bring the custom dual ion-exchange glass process to this fall’s premium model of the iPhone 16.

° Apple’s next generation A18 Pro chip for iPhone 16 Pro models will sport a larger die size for boosted artificial intelligence performance.

° iPhone 16 Pro could come in new “space black” and “rose” colors, replacing the “black titanium and “blue titanium” hues.

° All four models of the iPhone 16 line-up are expected to introduce a new BRS (Border Reduction Structure) technology, an ultra-thin bezel technology,

° Apple plans to expand the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s tetraprism camera with up to 5x optical zoom to both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max this year.

° iPhone 16 Pro models could come in all-new “Desert Titanium” and “Titanium Gray” color options.

° The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an Apple smartphone.

° The iPhone 16 lineup’s new Capture Button will be able to detect multiple levels of pressure to emulate a two-step shutter button from dedicated digital cameras.

° The Capture Button’s main function will be to trigger image or video capture, but a light press will enable the user to adjust focus. It will purportedly be located on the right side of the smartphone.

° The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available with double the maximum storage capacity as the iPhone 15 Pro models.That is, there will be a 2TB maximum storage options.

° iPhone 16 Pro models configured with 1TB of storage could feature slower read/write speeds to reduce costs.

° Qualcomm’s latest cellular modem may be limited to the iPhone 16 Pro models.

° The ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max will feature an increase in display size compared to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌‌iPhone 15 Pro‌‌ Max, measuring roughly 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively.

° The iPhone 16 Pro could launch with 256GB of base storage.

° The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be available in black, white (or silver), grey (natural titanium), and rose, while the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be offered in black, green, pink, blue, and white.

° The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have ultra-wide angle lens upgraded to 48 million pixels. The iPhone 16 Pro will sport a 5x telephoto lens, but that the 5x telephoto of iPhone 16 Pro Max hasn’t changed.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related