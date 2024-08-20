Apple is offering an extended three-month free Apple Music trial for new users over the summer — IF they haven’t been a subscriber to the streaming service before.

This offer compares to the typical one-month free trial for new subscribers since it was shortened from three months in 2022. According to Apple, you can redeem the new offer “on iPhone, iPad, or Mac and get access to one of the world’s largest music catalogs, ad-free. With the highest audio quality, immersive Spatial Audio, and exclusive content.” There’s no commitment; you can cancel anytime.

