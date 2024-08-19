Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From AppleInsider: Security researchers have discovered a new malware for macOS, which can be used to attack over 100 browser extensions that may be installed on the target Mac.

° From MacRumors: After a four-year absence, Fortnite is making its return to iPhones – but only for users in the European Union.

° From 9to5Mac: Following the release of iOS 17.6.1 for iPhone and iPad users, Apple has stopped signing iOS 17.6. iPhone and iPad users who are already running a newer version of iOS can no longer downgrade to this version of the operating system.

° From The Washington Post: Google sold Android phones with a hidden insecure feature.

° From MacVoices Live!: The panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Web Bixby, and Eric Bolden go in deep on a new J.D. Power on customer satisfaction the their in-car entertainment options.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related