The “TopBrand 2024 Top 500 Global Brands List” has been unveiled by the TopBrand Union, a boutique high-end branding consultancy based in China. Apple ranked as defending champion with a brand value of US$1021.728 billion.

The tech giant has topped the list for three years running. Microsoft and Amazon ranked second and third with a brand value of $966.932 billion and $808.415 billion, respectively; Nvidia rose from 8th to 4th, with a brand value of $804.279 billion; Alphabet, Saudi Aramco, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta, and UnitedHealth Group ranked 5th-10th.

In terms of countries, the United States has the largest number of companies (187) on the list, accounting for 37.4% with a total brand value of $16.80 trillion. The Top 10 brands are all American brands except for Saudi Aramco, and ExxonMobil, JPMorgan Chase, Eli Lilly, Costco, and Tesla have also entered the Top 20.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related