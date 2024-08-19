Apple continued to dominate the global smart personal audio market in quarter two of 2024 with 17.1% market share, according to Canalys.

The research group says the tech giant sold 18 million audio devices in that time period compared to 18.6 million (and 19.4% market share) in quarter two of 2023. In second place as of quarter two of 2024 is Samsung with 8.1 million in sales and 7.6% global market share.

The smart personal audio category includes Apple’s AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and the products from Beat, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apple.

