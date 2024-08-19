As the U.S. National Park Service marks its 108th birthday this week, Apple is celebrating with more ways to support and experience America’s parks.

Today through August 25, Apple will make a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the U.S. Additionally, this fall, Apple Maps will offer more details for thousands of hikes in national parks.

For eight years, Apple has engaged customers in support for the National Park Foundation as part of the company’s long-standing efforts to protect and connect communities to America’s national parks. This includes sharing content and resources across Apple platforms that bring users closer to these treasured places, from the “Nature Awaits” playlist on Apple Music now playing in retail stores across the country, to over 30 Apple Maps Guides curated by the National Park Foundation.

According to an Apple press announcement, the National Park Foundation funds programs across the country that ensure America’s national parks remain a place where nature can thrive and visitors can learn and explore. Programs like Field Science and ParkVentures are creating pathways for youth to engage in immersive learning experiences and explore STEM career paths, while addressing barriers to access and engagement with parks. For example, Apple’s support has helped fund the EcoLogik Institute’s important work to foster the next generation of park champions.

This summer, in collaboration with Cabrillo National Monument in San Diego, California, the organization is supporting young explorers and scientists ages 10 to 16 — empowering them to discover and deepen their connection to nature and see themselves as scientists, engineers, innovators, and leaders who can make a difference. Through apprenticeships and other work experiences, participants gain valuable on-the-ground experience in natural resources science career fields.

This fall Apple Maps will introduce new features to help users explore the world. Across U.S. national parks, users will be able to browse thousands of hikes in Maps — filtered by length, elevation, and route type — and follow along with turn-by-turn guidance. In addition, users across the U.S. can explore topographic maps on iPhone with contour lines, trail details, and more.

This fall, Apple Maps users can explore thousands of hikes in U.S. national parks and save them for offline use.

They can also build custom walking routes to tailor their adventures to their personal preferences, whether for a steep, uphill climb or a leisurely walk in nature. All national park hikes and custom routes can be saved and accessed offline while away from cell service or Wi‑Fi.

What’s more, this week, Apple users can celebrate the nature, history, and heritage of national parks at home or while exploring. On August 25, Apple Watch users around the world can earn a limited-edition award and animated stickers for Messages by recording any workout of 20 minutes or more.

