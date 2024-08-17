Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of August 12-16.

° Apple’s iPhone sales in Southeast Asia grew 15% in the second quarter of 2024 versus its results in the first half of 2023, according to new data from Canalys.

° Apple TV+’s “Presumed Innocent” and “Time Bandits” made the top 10 streaming lists based on data from Reelgood streaming services guide for the week of August 1-7.

° India’s CCI will withdraw a report claiming Apple abused its dominance of the domestic market.

° Canalys says that, with its entire Mac portfolio incorporating M-series chips with the Neural Engine, Apple boasts the highest AI-capable PC shipments and share of the portfolio currently.

° Apple has been granted yet another patent for an “Apple Ring.” This one is dubbed “Electronic Device System With Ring Devices.”

° Apple may have abandoned its Apple Car project, but the tech giant continues to be granted patents for automotive technology. The latest is for “Anchor Positioning Systems” for a seatbelt system.

° Apple is now taking applications for its 2024 Apple Entrepreneur Camp.

° A new rumor says Apple is working on an iMac with a 30-inch (or bigger) display.

° The current and legacy flagship Apple Watch Series 9 and 8 are the most popular models of Apple’s smartwatch, according to new data from the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

° Apple is reportedly going ahead with plans to develop a tabletop robotic device that combines an iPad-like display with a robotic limb.

° Apple has 10% of the smartphone market share in the Middle East (excluding Turkey).

° At some point the Apple Vision Pro may be able to tell when a user is running a fever or is having breathing issues.

° Apple has filed for a patent (US 20240273335 A1) for a customizable chip for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

° The Apple Card has again been named the Best Co-Branded Credit Card for Customer Satisfaction with No Annual Fee in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study.

° Californians will soon be able to add their driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet, providing a way to present driver’s licenses or state IDs using just an iPhone or Apple Watch.

° A proposed class action suit claims that Apple is hiding behind claims of privacy in order to avoid stopping the storage of child sexual abuse material on iCloud, and alleged grooming over iMessage.

° A surge in iPhone manufacturing and domestic sales of Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods has lifted the value of Apple’s India operations other than over US$23.5 billion in fiscal year 2024.

° M4 MacBook Pros may arrive alongside macOS Sequoia in the fourth quarter

Like this: Like Loading...

Related