CUKTECH has introduced the CUKTECH 10, a 100W 10000mAh power bank available for US$49.99 at Amazon.

It offers a single-port output capable of delivering 100W for laptops, up to 27W for iPhones, and 45W for Samsung Galaxy devices. It can charge a Nintendo Switch 1.3 times, supports 45W fast charging for the Steam Deck, 65W for the ROG, and 100W for the Legion Go.

The CUKTECH 10 boasts a 90W MAX self-charging capability. With the ability to achieve 55% capacity in just 15 minutes, users can quickly get enough power to fully charge an iPhone 15 once, according to the folks at CUKTECH. A TFT color screen provides real-time visibility on details such as voltage, current, battery level, power output, and the remaining time for both charging and recharging.

