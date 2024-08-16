As the job market stabilizes post-pandemic, many tech giants are lengthening their hiring processes, making the experience more challenging and often frustrating for applicants.

To guide job seekers to companies with shorter turnarounds, Career.io has identified the major U.S. tech firms that have the longest and shortest interview process. The team analyzed publicly shared data for 14 major U.S. employers, calculating the average interview length based on how quickly employees received job offers.

Uber is the quickest tech giant to convert interviewees to employees (9.34 days). Oracle (25.56 days) and Apple (22.05 days) have the lengthiest timelines.

