Jamf, which specializes in managing and securing Apple at work, has announced it’sentering the Microsoft ISV Partner Program, and has signed a five-year agreement to expand its existing collaboration with new and innovative Microsoft Cloud and AI-powered solutions for its joint customers.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Jamf’s mission to deliver robust, scalable endpoint management and security solutions to help organizations succeed with Apple, according to Henry Patel, chief strategy officer at Jamf. Jamf offerings will be hosted on Microsoft Azure and available for purchase on the Azure Marketplace starting in late 2024.

“Jamf customers and other businesses are increasingly embracing Apple device management and security that is both robust and flexible, making cloud-based infrastructures a critical priority,” Patel says. “As a Microsoft partner, Jamf will leverage Azure’s scalable and secure cloud environment to expand the delivery of its solutions. Jamf Pro, Jamf’s flagship Apple management solution will be available to new customers via Azure cloud in late 2024. By hosting on Azure cloud, customers will benefit from a unified and holistic approach to both device management and cybersecurity within their existing Microsoft environment.”

Azure provides afoundation for deploying Jamf’s cloud solutions at scale, ensuring seamless integration with existing enterprise architectures and IT environments. This agreement underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation and excellence, expanding our joint capabilities to help more customer manage and protect their endpoints, according to Patel..

As a Microsoft partner, Jamf Pro will be available on Azure Marketplace by late 2024. This will allow Microsoft-based organizations to benefit from a simple, consolidated procurement experience and leverage their committed Azure spend to purchase Jamf, says Priscyla Laham, vice president,Global Partner Solutions Americas at Microsoft. “

For more information visit: www.jamf.com/integrations/microsoft.

