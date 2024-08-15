Canalys’ latest research shows smartphone shipments in the Middle East (excluding Turkey) reached 11.5 million units in quarter two (Q2) 2024, marking a 20% year-on-year increase. Apple’s iPhone has 10% of the market share.

The robust growth in smartphone shipments was fueled by the region’s strong economic stability and supportive government policies that assisted consumer demand in the smartphone market, according to Canalys. Strategic tech investments and economic diversification will keep driving momentum, pushing vendors to strengthen their market positions in the region, adds the research group.

“Samsung and Apple saw shipment declines in Q2 2024 but are poised for growth in the second half,” says Canalys Senior Analyst Manish Pravinkumar. “Apple held a 10% market share, with the iPhone 13 and 14 satisfying the region’s iOS demand in Q2. The second half is expected to see a demand increase for upcoming iPhones from the region’s affluent population.”

