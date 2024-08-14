Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From 9to5Mac: Apple is coming under fire for its decision to charge a 30% commission on Patreon subscriptions, which will either see creators receive less or supporters charged more.

° From MacRumors: Next year’s iPhone SE 4 will almost certainly come with 8GB of RAM, up from 4GB in the 2022 model, due to the hardware requirements of Apple Intelligence.

° From AppleInsider: Epic Games has submitted “Fortnite” and the Epic Games Store to Apple for final notarization, in one of the last steps Epic needs to take to launch its iOS storefront in Europe.

° From The MacObserver: Apple will introduce personalized musical therapy to its users. It will automatically generate and curate music to help various symptoms.

° From Deadline: Media Res, the company behind Apple series The Morning Show and Pachinko, is staffing up. It has hired three new television executives: Mary Claire Manley, Ayesha Nadarajah and Megan Reid.

° From MacVoices Live! In the first part of a cross-post from The Mac Show on The British Tech Network, Jeff Gamet, Dave Ginsburg, and Patrice Brend’amour discuss the shift from one-time purchases to subscription software models, examining both the benefits and challenges this brings for developers and users alike. (Part 1) :

