The current and legacy flagship Apple Watch Series 9 and 8 are the most popular models of Apple’s smartwatch, according to new data from the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

In the most recent June 2024 quarter, they together accounted for almost two-thirds of Apple Watch sales, notes CIRP. Series 9 had the greatest share at 43% of total US watch sales. Series 8 is still available at retailers, although not directly from Apple, and in the quarter it captured 19% of sales.

Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 had 20% of total sales, with Ultra 2 accounting for a slightly greater share in the June 2024 quarter. As with the Series 8 and 9, the original Ultra is still available at retailers but not directly from Apple. Also, the Nike-branded model, a form of the Series 8 and 9, had a small share.

“Apple Watch models break down in a somewhat similar pattern to iPhone and iPad sales, although with fewer sales of the most expensive Ultra models, at 20% combined,” says CIRP. “For both iPhone and iPad, the most expensive models generally account for one-quarter or more of total sales.”

