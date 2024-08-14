Apple TV+ has announced an all-new 10-episode season of the motorcycle adventure series starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, which reunites the best friends for their next great motorbike tour, this time a little closer to home.

The new season follows McGregor and Boorman as they ride lovingly refurbished vintage motorbikes from Ewan’s home in Scotland to Charley’s in England — but rather than take the shortest route, they go the long way. They head across the North Sea to Scandinavia, all the way up to the Arctic Circle and then down to the Baltics and through continental Europe, before eventually hopping back over the English Channel two months later.

It’s an adventure that will take them to more than 15 countries and along some of the greatest driving roads in the world. Along the way they’ll immerse themselves in each country’s culture, meet the locals and try their hand at unique and eclectic activities.

