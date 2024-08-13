Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:
° From 9to5Mac: The Vision Pro micro-OLED displays are still expensive to make, but prices are gradually falling.
° From The Elec: Now that Apple canceled plans for a micro-LED Apple Watch, LG is seeking compensation.
° From The MacObserver: Apple Intelligence+ premium features could cost same as ChatGPT Plus.
° From iMore: User backlash has reportedly caused Apple to rethink iOS 18’s Photos redesign.
° From The Verge: Apple recently rejected DOS emulator iDOS 3 from the App Store, but following App Store rule changes that look to have cleared the way for PC emulator apps, iDOS 3 is now available for download.
° From MacVoices Live!: This MacVoices Briefing summarizes Chuck’s experience with the BIGASUO 15.6 Portable Monitor, an option for taking your dual-screen productivity experience on the road.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today