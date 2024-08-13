India’s antitrust regulator will withdraw a report that found Apple abused its dominance of the domestic market, backtracking for now from its high-profile investigation into the issue, reports Bloomberg.

The Indian case was filed in 2021 by a little-known, non-profit group that argues the tech giant’s fee of up to 30% hurts competition by raising costs for app developers and customers, while also acting as a barrier to market entry. Unlike Indian court cases, filings and details of cases reviewed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) are not made public.

However, the CCI concluded that Apple has “significant influence” over digital products and services. Apple has claimed that the report contains what it describes as privileged and sensitive information. India now won’t proceed to the fines stage, and reportedly it’s possible that it may even have to restart the investigation, according to Bloomberg.

