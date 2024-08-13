Apple and Rivian have announced that the Apple Music audio streaming technology is now available to all current Rivian vehicle owners via an over-the-air update.

That update, available starting today, allows users to connect their phone to their R1T truck or R1S SUV and stream the 100 million-song strong Apple Music catalogue. Much of the catalogue features Spatial Audio and support for Dolby Atmos.

We’re super excited to be brining Apple Music to Rivian,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, told Newsweek in an exclusive interview. “What’s exciting about this [is] not only that we have native integration with Rivian using their platform, but we will also have Spatial Audio integration … It’s a premium car with premium sound. We have a premium music service.”

An interesting trivia fact: before Apple canceled its Apple Car plans, there were several rumors circulating that the tech giant planned to purchase Rivian, an electric vehicle company.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related