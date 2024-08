Apple has seeded the sixth developer betas of macOS 15 Sequoia, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2 to developers.

Registered developers can download the betas via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today