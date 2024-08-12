Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From AppleInsider: 1Password has disclosed a now patched critical security flaw in its software that could give attackers access to users’ unlock keys and credentials. Here’s what to do to keep your data safe.

° From MacRumors: Apple updated its Apple Maps on the web feature to add support for the Firefox browser.

° From 9to5Mac: The controversy over Apple’s fees for apps which are sold outside the App Store continues, with both Epic Games and Spotify objecting to the company’s latest attempt to comply with EU antitrust laws.

° From iMore: Retro gaming emulators on Apple’s App Store have been gaining traction ever since the company began allowing them back in April. The latest addition to this category is an emulator that brings back a failed console from Nintendo’s past — and it’s available on Apple Vision Pro, too.

° From KTLA 5: Veteran tech executive Peter Moore credits his Apple Watch with an alert that ended up saving his life.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Jeff Gamet and Chuck Joiner continue their discussion of wearables on The Mac Show on The British Tech Network, turning to smart glasses and smart clothes. (Part 2)

