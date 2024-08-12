Apple’s iPhone sales in Southeast Asia grew 15% in the second quarter of 2024 versus its results in the first half of 2023, according to new data from Canalys.

The research group says the growth is due to Apple expanding retail efforts in Vietnam and Malaysia, aggressive marketing, and CEO Tim Cook’s Southeast Asia tour. Additionally, offering older generation devices at heavily discounted prices helped Apple drive its presence in the region, opening revenue streams through services and strengthening its ecosystem, Canalys says.

Despite this, Apple still doesn’t rank in the top five smartphone brands in Southeast Asia. In the second quarter, the region experienced a 14% year-on-year growth, reaching 23.9 million units.

