Apple TV+’s “Presumed Innocent” and “Time Bandits” made the top 10 streaming lists based on data from Reelgood streaming services guide for the week of August 1-7.

In fact, “Presumed Innocent” topped both the lists of the “Top 10 Most Watched” and the “Top 10 Most-Watched TV Shows.”

The “Top 10 Most Watched List,” which lists the top 10 streaming TV shows and movies, are, in descending order: “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (Hulu), “House of the Dragon” (MAX), “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” (Netflix,”“Presumed Innocent” (Apple TV+), “Batman: Caped Crusader” (Prime Video), “Deadpool 2” (Disney+), “Time Bandits” (Apple TV+), “Twister” (MAX), “Deadpool” (Disney+), and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Netflix).

On the “Top 10 Most-Watched TV Shows” are, in descending order, “House of the Dragon,” “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” “Presumed Innocent,” “Batman: Caped Crusader,” “Time Bandits,” “The Decameron,” “The Bear,” “The Boys,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” and “Evil.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

