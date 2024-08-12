Sorry, future Apple World Today Patreon subscribers. Patreon has confirmed upcoming changes to its iOS app, which will see fees for new subscriptions go up.

Why? Apple is requiring that Patreon use its in-app purchasing system and remove all other billing systems from the Patreon iOS app by November 2024. This has two major consequences for creators:

° Apple will be applying their 30% App Store fee to all new memberships purchased in the Patreon iOS app, in addition to anything bought in your Patreon shop.

° Any creator currently on first-of-the-month or per-creation billing plans will have to switch over to subscription billing to continue earning in the iOS app, because that’s the only billing type Apple’s in-app purchase system supports.

The good news is that Apple’s fee won’t affect AWT’s existing members. It will only affect new memberships purchased in the iOS app from November onward.

Speaking of Patreon, I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

