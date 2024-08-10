Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of August 5-9.

° Fortune has released the 2024 Fortune Global 500, the list of the world’s largest corporations ranked by revenue for the 2023 fiscal year. Apple ranks seventh.

° Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is preparing to upgrade every Mac to the new Apple silicon processor generation following May’s launch of the M4 iPad Pro.

° The Trendforce research group says the Apple Vision Pro has established OLED as dominant in the VR/MR market.

° Fortune has released the 2024 Fortune Global 500, the list of the world’s largest corporations ranked by revenue for the 2023 fiscal year. Apple ranks seventh.

° iPad sales increased 18.2% annually from quarter two of 2023 to quarter two of 2024.

° Apple TV+’s ‘Presumed Innocent’ tops Reelgood’s most-watch (streaming) lists Bandits,” and “Lady in the Lake+ made the top 10 streaming lists based on data from Reelgood streaming services guide for the week of July 26-31.

° A federal judge has ruled that Google has illegally monopolized the search market due to its exclusive deals with Apple and others.

° Apple plans to launch three new Apple Arcade games in September.

° In quarter two of 2024, Apple maintained its lead in the global tablet market, shipping 13.9 million iPads and securing a 39% market share.

° The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (IAM CORE) has announced that it has overwhelmingly ratified a historic three-year agreement with Apple that improves work-life balance, raises pay, and helps protect job security.

° The iPad Pro appears to have cut into the sales of both iPad mini and also the iPad Air, according to new data from CIRP.

° Twelve workers on several Apple Studios shows voted unanimously to join the union in a National Labor Relations Board ballot count.

° Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced the September game schedule for “Friday Night Baseball.”

° Apple has released iOS 17.6.1 and iPadOS 17.6.1 with bug fixes and more.

° Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.6.1 with “important bug fixes.”

° Samsung Display and LG Display have reportedly started mass production of organic light-diode (OLED) panels for the upcoming iPhone 16 line-up.

° Apple could charge its users up to $20 for Apple Intelligence, its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features, an analyst told CNBC.

° Apple is reportedly planning a new version of the Mac mini that will be its smallest desktop computer yet, part of a broader overhaul of the Mac line with AI-focused chips.

° Oura, the company behind the most popular smart ring on the market, has hired Miklu Silvanto, formerly of Jony Ive’s Industrial Design Team at Apple.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related