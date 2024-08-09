Indonesia’s smartphone shipments increased by 20% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter two (Q2) of 2024, according to Counterpoint’s Monthly Indonesia Smartphone Tracker. And Apple continued to lead the premium segment (>$600) with a 40% share.

The iPhone maker’s share grew 6% annually. Apple’s price cut helped increase iPhone demand during this quarter, according to Counterpoint.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro contributed the most to Apple shipments. The premium segment saw a 70% year-over-year increase in shipments driven by Samsung, OPPO and vivo, putting pressure on Apple’s leadership in this segment.

Despite its success in the premium segment, Apple still doesn’t rank in the top seven Indonesian smartphone makers when it comes to overall market share.

