Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From Deadline: Ted Lasso’s co-creator Bill Lawrence is opening up about a potential season 4 of the sports comedy-drama and says it’s all up to Jason Sudeikis

° From The Elec: Apple will choose Samsung Display as the main supplier of OLED panels for a 2026 iPad Air update.

° From MacRumors: Apple has announced some updates to its Digital Markets Act compliance plan in the European Union, with changes to external linking that give developers more freedom to direct customers to non-App Store purchase options and sales.

° From 9to5Mac: A prompt injection attack on Apple Intelligence reveals that it is fairly well protected from misuse, but the current beta version does have one security flaw which can be exploited.

° From Cult of Mac: Laurene Powell Jobs’ super-yacht recently crashed into another billionaire’s even bigger yacht off Naples, Italy, according to a report. Steve Jobs originally commissioned the $140 million Venus, collaborating on its design. High winds pushed the boats at anchor into each other.

° From MacVoices Live!: In a cross-post from The Mac Show on The British Tech Network, Interim host Jeff Gamet and Chuck Joiner delve into the rapidly evolving topic of Apple wearables, particularly exploring the hypothetical concept of an Apple ring. (Part 1)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related