Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From iMore: Bing is so bad Apple says there’s no “price in the world that Microsoft could offer us’” to ditch Google on the iPhone.

° From the Korea Times: The iPhone 16 line-up could launch in Korea earlier than usual.

° From AppleInsider: The developer of the NotchNook app for the MacBook Pro isn’t getting paid, with Stripe allegedly closing an account and preparing to refund approximately $100,000 in sales.

° From 9to5Mac: Google is discontinuing its Chromecast product line and has introduced a new, premium offering: Google TV Streamer for $99. By shifting to high-end TV streamers, Google is validating Apple’s long-held strategy with the Apple TV 4K.

° From Bloomberg Law: Litigation funder Omni Bridgeway scored a small win in its battle with Apple Inc. over whetherthe funder should be forced to turn over documents in the patent suit the tech giant believes it is funding.

° From Forbes: Apple plans to block websites from attempting to send malicious requests to the IP address 0.0.0.0 on macOS Sequoia, macOS Sonoma, and macOS Ventura.

° From MacVoices Live!: Meta’s stance on AI access in the EU seems strangely familiar. The panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Marty Jencius, Eric Bolden, Jim Rea, and Web Bixby compare it to Apple’s “wait-and-see” strategy with some of its challenges across the pond.

