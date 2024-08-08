Oura, the company behind the most popular smart ring on the market, has hired Miklu Silvanto, formerly of Jony Ive’s Industrial Design Team at Apple, reports iMore. The Finnish designer will join Oura as its chief design officer.

Eight-year veteran Milk Silvanto left the tech giant in 2019 to join Airbnb’s offshoot design studio and is joining the company’s housebuilding initiative. He lead the industrial and interaction design team at Backyard – an enterprise that Samara launched last year to devise new ways to design, build and share homes better suited to new modes of living.

At Apple Silvanto was part of the team that worked on the iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, several generations of the MacBook, and several Apple peripherals.

As for smart rings, Apple has long been rumored to b working on an “Apple Ring.” There’s absolutely no proof that such a product in the works, though the tech giant has filed for and/or been granted various patents for a ring device.

