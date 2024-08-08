Apple has pivoted on the Jon Watts-directed George Clooney/Brad Pitt starrer “Wolfs” reports Deadline.

Instead of having a wide theatrical release before it lands on Apple TV+, it will receive a limited theatrical release September 20, and then debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 27. However, Apple seems to have faith in the film, as it’s made a deal with Watts to write, direct and produce a sequel.

About ‘Wolfs’

Here’s how the movie is described: In “Wolfs,” Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected. The star-studded cast also includes Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Burić.

