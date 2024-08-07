The iPad Pro appears to have cut into the sales of both iPad mini and also the iPad Air, according to new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

Apple launched upgraded Air models at the same time as the iPad Pro models. As CIRP has seen with many other Apple product launches, the first-acting consumers appear to have gravitated to the high-end, most expensive models available — in this case the iPad Pros.

The research group says the basic iPad continues to steam along, accounting for about one-third of all iPad sales in both the June 2024 and June 2023 quarters. Apple last upgraded the basic iPad in mid-2022, so its price leadership seems to be driving its consistent sales performance, according to CIRP.

