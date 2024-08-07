The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (IAM CORE) has announced that it has overwhelmingly ratified a historic three-year agreement with Apple that improves work-life balance, raises pay, and helps protect job security.

Workers at the Towson, Maryland., Apple retail store, the first in the country to unionize, are now the first in the nation to ratify a contract with Apple.

“The historic agreement secured by the courageous IAM CORE members at the Towson Apple store sets a new standard for Apple retail workers nationwide, proving the undeniable power of collective bargaining,” said IAM International President Brian Bryant. “The IAM has proven once again that we have the strength to take on some of the biggest companies in the world and win.”

IAM CORE represents approximately 85 employees at Apple’s retail store in Towson, Md. IAM CORE members, who in June 2022 became the first Apple retail store to organize into a union in the United States, had been negotiating with Apple management since January 2023. In May 2024, IAM CORE members voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike sanction against Apple as management continued to stall negotiations.

According to Bryant, highlights of the new three-year agreement include:

° Work-Life Balance: Scheduling improvements with protections for both current and part time members.

° Pay Increases: Average raises of 10% over the life of the contract and increases in starting pay for 80% of job classifications.

° Job Security: Limits on contracted employees and a severance clause.

° Transparency: A fair and clear disciplinary process with protections and accountability.

The agreement maintains all current benefits and includes an agreement to bargain over any future additions.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related