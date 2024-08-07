Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.6.1 with “important bug fixes.”

According to Apple’s release notes, ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.6.1 fixes an issue that prevented the enabling or disabling of Advanced Data Protection. There are apparently also fixes for other issues, though Apple didn’t offer details in its release notes.

You can download macOS Sonoma 14.6.1 by going to System Settings, then the Software Update section. Apple has also released a macOS 13.6.9 update for those unable to upgrade to Sonoma.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related