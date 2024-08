Apple has released iOS 17.6.1 and iPadOS 17.6.1 with bug fixes and more.

According to Apple’s release notes, update includes important bug fixes and addresses an issue that prevents enabling or disabling Advanced Data Protection.

You can download the update on your iPhone or iPad by Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released an iOS 16.7.10 update for iPhones that can’t be upgraded to ‌iOS 17‌.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today