Apple has been granted a patent (number US 12056581 B1) for “Training a Character Through Interactions.” It involves virtual characters in 3D environments.

About the patent

The patent involves creating three dimensional (3D) content, and in particular, to systems, methods, and devices for training characters through interactions with such content in 3D layouts. In the patent, Apple notes that creating 3D content can be time-consuming, non-intuitive, and/or difficult.

Such creation often requires using a mouse or other computer-based input device to painstakingly position and rotate 3D objects in precise positions and relative to other 3D objects. Apple thinks there’s a better way to “train” a computer-generated character.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “Various implementations disclosed herein include devices, systems, and methods for training of an action determining component of a computer character. In some implementations, actions are taken by the character in a 3D environment according to an action determining component of the character, where the character is rewarded or penalized for interactions associated with an object/concept in the 3D environment according to an assigned object/concept reward or penalty.

“In some implementations, the reward or the penalty assigned to the object/concept is modified, and the character is then rewarded or penalized for interactions associated with the object/concept according to the modified reward or the modified penalty. The action determining component of the character is trained using a reinforcement learning technique that accounts for rewards or penalties obtained by virtual character for interactions associated with the object/concept.:

