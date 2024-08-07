Apple has announced that real-time traffic info is now available for Tokyo in Apple Maps.

Users can display real-time traffic information details of more than 20 railway, bus and tram lines to help them plan and check routes throughout the metropolitan area. With real-time traffic information updates on the map, users can display detailed timetables, real-time departure and arrival times, and route transfers to help plan their travel.

The map will also provide real-time traffic information such as suspensions and delays. No software update is required. When the user plans the route by transportation, the details of real-time traffic information will be displayed.

Apple says that with the release of iOS 18 this fall, users all over Japan will also be able to explore beautiful topographic maps with equinometric lines, undulating shading, hiking trails, etc. on their iPhone.

