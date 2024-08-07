Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced the September game schedule for “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader available to Apple TV+ subscribers on Fridays throughout the 2024 regular season.

Fans in 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups over 26 weeks with no local broadcast restrictions. You can find the complete schedule at the Apple Newsroom page.

Apple TV+ subscribers can watch “Friday Night Baseball” on the Apple TV app, which comes preinstalled on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro, as well as online at tv.apple.com. The Apple TV app is also available on select smart TVs, including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL, VIZIO, and others; Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; Chromecast with Google TV; and set-top boxes, including Sky Q, SK Broadband, and Comcast Xfinity.

More information is available at apple.com/apple-tv-app. Fans can follow the action of every game this MLB season right on their iPhone Lock Screen with Live Activities. And with the multiview feature on Apple TV 4K devices and iPad, fans can watch up to four simultaneous streams, including “Friday Night Baseball” games, Major League Soccer matches, and select MLS and MLB live shows.

