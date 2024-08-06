OpenAI has updated its ChatGPT app for the Mac with multitasking improvements.

The desktop app now gives you side-by-side access to ChatGPT. You can use Option + Space to open a companion window, which stays in front so you can use it more easily when working with other apps.

OpenAI says that the ChatGPT Mac app is meant to make it easier for users to access ChatGPT and to ask questions about email, screenshots, websites, and content on the Mac. With the ChatGPT app installed, you can press Option + Space on the keyboard to bring up a chat interface for asking ChatGPT a question.

