Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From Reuters: Apple and Nvidia led a sell-off in technology stocks on Monday as U.S. recession fears and Berkshire Hathaway’s decision to cut its stake in the iPhone maker punctured a months-long rally in the sector.

° From iMore: The “iPhone Air” could be the name of Apple’s planned (well, rumored) ultra-slim smartphone.

° From 9to5Mac: California prepares to launch support for adding your driving license to the Apple Wallet app.

° From NVIDIA News: A new control service from Nvidia can allow developers to work on projects involving humanoid robotics, controlled and monitored using an Apple Vision Pro.

° From Pleasanton Weekly: The Pleasanton (CA) Police Department is investigating a grand theft that took place at the Apple store inside of Stoneridge Mall.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Dave Ginsburg, Mike Potter, Marty Jencius, Jim Rea, and Web Bixby disagree on the Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra’s resemblance to Apple’s design, address the recent Squarespace security breach, and highlight platform developers’ role in ensuring user safety.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related