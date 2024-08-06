According to the latest Canalys data, worldwide tablet shipments increased by 18% year-on-year in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, reaching 35.9 million units. And it’s good news for the iPad.

In Q2 2024, Apple maintained its lead in the global tablet market, shipping 13.9 million iPads and securing a 39% market share. iPad sales grew 18.5% annually. Samsung had a 13% year-on-year increase, shipping 6.8 million units, driven by strong sales of its flagship models and growing demand in emerging markets across the Asia Pacific region.

Huawei held onto its third-place position, shipping 2.5 million units and achieving robust 51% annual growth, primarily fueled by demand in China and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). Lenovo came fourth, with 2.5 million units shipped and 16% annual growth, as it strengthened its presence in most global markets. Xiaomi rounded out the top five, surpassing Amazon with significant 106% year-on-year growth and 2.1 million units shipped.

