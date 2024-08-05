This should be good news for the Apple Vision Pro: TrendForce’s latest report reveals that shipments of near-eye displays are expected to increase year-by-year over the next few years following inventory clearance.

The research group says it’s anticipated that OLEDs will dominate the high-end virtual reality (VR)/mixed reality (MR) market with its technological share rising to 23% by 2030, while LCD will continue to occupy the mainstream market, holding a 63% share in near-eye displays.

TrendForce defines VR/MR devices as near-eye displays that achieve an immersive experience through a single display. Devices emphasizing transparency and the integration of virtual and real-world applications are classified as AR devices.

The research group says that VR/MR has already established a solid foundation in the entertainment and gaming sectors. What’s more, the introduction of Apple Vision Pro in 2024 is expected to open new avenues for VR/MR applications.

Current issues of high pricing and limited service content are expected to improve over time. Therefore, TrendForce predicts that VR/MR device shipments could reach 37.3 million units by 2030, with a CAGR of 23% from 2023 to 2030.

“The collaboration between Sony and Apple on the Apple Vision Pro has established OLEDs as dominant in the high-end VR/MR market,” says the research group. “This partnership highlights the industry’s pursuit of high-resolution VR/MR devices and has increased attention on OLEDs.

