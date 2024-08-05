Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From MacRumors: Just over six years after the first class-action lawsuit over Apple’s flawed MacBook Pro butterfly keyboard design was filed, settlement money will finally be reaching owners who were affected by flaws and reliability issues.

° From AppleInsider: Delta’s CEO has decried Microsoft as a particularly vulnerable platform while implying Apple is much more sound.

° From 9to5Mac: Even Samsung’s chairman is livid his company keeps ripping off Apple designs.

° From TechSpot: Intel looks set to join the list of companies that are making massive cuts to their workforces this year.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, co-hosts Charlotte Henry and Chuck Joiner discuss Apple TV+ negotiating more Hollywood film licenses, debating the balance between original content and variety.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related