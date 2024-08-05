Worldwide tablet shipments recorded year-over-year growth of 22.1% in the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24), totaling 34.4 million units, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Apple shipped 12.3 million iPads and grew by 18.2% year over year in the quarter. With the launch of the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air and iPad Pro models, the company was finally able to record growth in the market, according to IDC. The research group notes that iPad volumes grew across the globe except for China, where competition from local players like Huawei and Xiaomi negatively impacted the company.

Apple has 35.8% of the global tablet market in 2Q24. That compares to 37% market share in 2Q23. However, iPad sales increased 18.2% annually, growing form 10.4 million in 2Q23 to 12.3 million in 2Q24.

Apple’s nearest competitor in terms of global tablet market share is Samsung with 20.1%. Also in the top five are Lenovo (7.3% market share), Huawei (6.8%), and Xiaomi (5.8%).

