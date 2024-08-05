In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is preparing to upgrade every Mac to the new Apple silicon processor generation following May’s launch of the M4 iPad Pro.

He says that there’ll be updates for the MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio in 2025. However, updates for the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini are expected this year.

Gurman says the M4 transition mainly focuses on making Macs more powerful to accommodate Apple Intelligence features. However, he says that there’s at least one Mac model that will get “more dramatic changes.”

He doesn’t mention what that is, but the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks it could be this year’s update of the MacBook Pro with Face ID finally coming to the Mac.

This info from Gurman is from the free edition of “Power On”. If you like it, consider subscribing to Bloomberg.com—you’ll receive the newsletter earlier and get exclusive access to a Q&A section.

