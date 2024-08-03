Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of July 29-August 2.

° Apple will manufacture iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models in India this year, reports Moneycontrol. The tech giant will do this — for the first time — in conjunction with its manufacturing partner Foxconn, the article adds.

° Apple’s upcoming artificial intelligence features — dubbed Apple Intelligence — will arrive later than anticipated, missing the initial launch of its software updates, but giving the tech giant more time to fix bugs, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° Apple has held talks with the UK’s TV ratings body, the Broadcaster’s Audience Research Board (BARB), in the latest sign that the tech giant is planning to introduce advertisements on its Apple TV+ streaming service.

° Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.6, iOS 17.6, iPadOS 17.6, tvOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, and visionOS 1.3.

° A study shows that iOS app storefronts consistently outperform Google Play app product pages.

° Synchron, the brain-computer interface (BCI) company, has announced the world’s first-ever use of Apple Vision Pro, by one of the patients implanted with the Synchron brain computer interface.

° Face ID? Touch ID? How about Heart ID for unlocking Apple devices?

° A newly granted Apple patent hints that future Mac laptops may have FaceTime cameras that can be moved and replaced.

° Emergency SOS via satellite, Apple’s safety service, is now provided to Japanese customers, the company announced.

° The iPhone 15 series saw a 4% sales increase in China in the second quarter of 2024 compared to its predecessor in quarter two of 2023.

° Apple sold 45.6 million iPhones in quarter two; it now has 16% of the global smartphone market.

° Moonlock Lab reports that it’s uncovered macOS malware being spread through Google sponsored URLs, posing as popular apps like Loom, Figma, Calendly, TunnelBlick (VPN), etc.

° Apple has filed a motion to dismiss its ongoing lawsuit with the United States Department of Justice.

° Apple has announced the financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter that ended June 29. Revenue was US$85.8 billion, up 5% annually.

